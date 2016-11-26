Fidel Castro dies at 90 :Cuban Revolutionary Icon | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Fidel Castro dies :Cuban Revolutionary Icon Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz ; August 13, 1926 – November 25, 2016) was a Cuban politician and revolutionary who governed the Republic of Cuba as Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976 and then as President from 1976 to 2008. Politically a Marxist–Leninist and Cuban nationalist, he also served as

Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz ; August 13, 1926 – November 25, 2016) was a Cuban politician and revolutionary who governed the Republic of Cuba as Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976 and then as President from 1976 to 2008. Politically a Marxist–Leninist and Cuban nationalist, he also served as the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba from 1961 until 2011. Under his administration Cuba became a one-party socialist state; industry and business were nationalized, and state socialist reforms implemented throughout society.