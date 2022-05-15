Rachid Jevon Render, known by his rapper stage name Lil Keed and a frontrunner of Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records label, has died. He was 24 years old.

His label confirmed Render’s death on Saturday morning. No other details regarding his death were immediately available.

Lil Gotit, Render’s blood brother and fellow Atlanta rapper shared the news on Instagram late Friday evening. Posting a photo of the two of them together, Lil Gotit wrote in his caption, “Can’t believe I seemed you die, today bro, I did all my cries I know what you want me to do, and that’s going hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.

Render was best known as a major creative within Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records imprint, releasing his biggest song, “Nameless,” in 2018. The song’s official music video boasts over 33 million views and counting on YouTube.

Signed to both Young Stoner Life and 300 Entertainment, Render is survived by his girlfriend, Quana Bandz, and their first child Naychur, who turned three years old in March. Bandz also shared a lengthy post on her Instagram, highlighting her disbelief and grief over Render’s death.

Render defended Young Thug and Gunna’s recent arrest earlier that accused Young Stoner Life of being a “criminal street gang.” While Keed was not named in the indictment, he shared a post on his Instagram story, stating, “YSL is a family. YSL is a label. YSL is a way of life. YSL is a lifestyle. YSL is not a gang. YSL is not a criminal organization. YSL is not a street gang. YSL is not a mob.”

Young Thug’s manager, Garfield Larmond, also took to social media to reveal Thug had taken Lil Keed on his first tour.