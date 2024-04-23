Entrepreneur Frankie Bellot, Founder of Kiri FM Radio, Died

Frankie Bellot, the beloved owner of Kiri FM, a popular FM radio station in Dominica, has died. Bellot, more popularly known as “Krazy T,” died on Wednesday, April 23, 2024, shocking the fans of his radio station. Media news outlets in Dominica reported that he had been ailing for a while. Now, his community mourns the loss of a man who was not only a successful businessman but also a dedicated advocate for the island’s arts and culture.

Bellot was known for his passion for music and commitment to promoting local talent. Under his leadership, Kiri FM became a hub for showcasing Dominican artists and providing a platform for their music to be heard. Bellot’s dedication to supporting the arts was evident in the numerous events and concerts he organized to showcase the diverse talent on the island.

Beyond his work in the music industry, Bellot was also actively involved in the community, supporting various charitable causes and initiatives. He was known for his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. His contributions to the community will undoubtedly be sorely missed.

Frankie Bellot’s impact extended beyond Kiri FM’s airwaves. He was a respected figure in the media industry and a mentor to many young aspiring broadcasters and musicians. His enthusiasm and love for his craft inspired countless individuals to pursue their passions and strive for excellence.

The news of Bellot’s passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him. His warmth, kindness, and infectious smile will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of crossing paths with him. The legacy he leaves behind will continue to inspire and uplift those who were fortunate enough to be touched by his presence.

As the community mourns Frankie Bellot’s death, we remember him for his mark on the music industry, the media landscape, and the hearts of those who knew him. His memory will live on through the music he helped promote, the lives he touched, and the indelible impact he made on the cultural landscape of Dominica. Rest in peace, Frankie Symes Bellot. You will be deeply missed.