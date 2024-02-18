Media Personality Ferdina Frampton Dead at 49

The Commonwealth Of Dominica media community lost another of their own. Female media personality Ferdina Frampton died on January 17th, 2024, at age 49. Frampton has been a respected and accomplished Senior Marketing & Communications Lead at Cable & Wireless Communications, Dominica, since 2005. She was responsible for promoting the company’s products and services through various media and marketing channels.

Ferdina Frampton started her media profession following in her father's footsteps Ferdinand Frampton. Before his death, he was a former veteran broadcaster at the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation, DBS Radio. She also worked at Dominica Broadcasting Corporation before joining Cable & Wireless Communications.

She moved to DBS from the Voice Of Live Radio, based in her home village of Pointe Micheal. She was a news reporter and presenter at the national radio station.

During her media career, she created the “In the Spotlight Radio Show” to celebrate the lives and achievements of Dominican heroes and icons.

Frampton will be remembered as kind-hearted and contributed to several charities, including the President’s Charities Foundation and the Dominica Red Cross. She was also passionate about the arts and worked with the National Queen Show Committee.

The funeral service of Ferdinand Frampton took place on February 19th at 2 pm at the Lady of La Salette Catholic Church in Pointe-Michel. There was a viewing of the body, and she was buried at the Lady of La Salette Catholic Church in Pointe-Michel cemetery.

The celebration of life was held on February 18th, 2024, at 5 pm on Old Street in Roseau, the capital of Dominica, to remember her. The memorial included performances by local artists and tributes from her family and friends.

The mass for Ferdinand Frampton was broadcast live on radio stations in Dominica and online news platforms so those who could not attend could pay their respects.

R.I.P Ferdinand Frampton