Remembering Iris Apfel: Iconic Fashion Legend Dead at 102

Iris Apfel, the renowned fashion icon known for her bold, eclectic style, passed away at 102. Apfel, whose distinctive look was characterized by oversized glasses, layers of colourful accessories, and vibrant patterns, captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide with her fearless approach to personal style.

Born in Queens, New York, in 1921, Apfel began making a name for herself in the fashion world in the 1950s when she and her late husband, Carl Apfel, founded the textile firm Old World Weavers. The couple travelled the world searching for unique fabrics and designs, later becoming the foundation of Apfel’s iconic wardrobe.

In the 2000s, Apfel gained widespread recognition for her eccentric style, becoming a muse to designers, photographers, and fashion lovers alike. She was known for her ability to mix high-fashion pieces with vintage finds, creating whimsical and sophisticated looks.

Throughout her life, Apfel remained unapologetically, eschewing trends and embracing her style. She once famously said, “I don’t have rules because I would only be breaking them.” Her approach to fashion served as a reminder to all that true style is about self-expression and individuality.

In addition to her influence in the fashion world, Apfel was a talented interior decorator and businesswoman. She worked on numerous design projects, including the restoration of the White House for nine different presidents and collaborations with major retailers such as Macy’s and HSN.

Apfel’s impact on the fashion industry was undeniable, and her presence will be sorely missed. However, her legacy will live on through her iconic style, inspiring fashion enthusiasts of all ages to embrace their unique self-expression.

As we mourn the loss of this true fashion icon, let us remember Iris Apfel for her fearless approach to style, her witty spirit, and her unwavering commitment to being true to herself. She may be gone, but her influence will continue to shape the fashion world for years.