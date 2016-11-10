Legendary Canadian Singer-songwrite Leonard Cohen died at 82 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen has died at the age of 82, according to a Facebook post on his official fan page. His music label Sony Music Canada has also confirmed the news. 82-year-old Songwriting legend Leonard Cohen has a lifetime’s worth of masterpieces, many of which heavily feature religious themes. Now, at age 82, he





82-year-old Songwriting legend Leonard Cohen has a lifetime’s worth of masterpieces, many of which heavily feature religious themes. Now, at age 82, he has released one of his most powerful songs ever. The track, “You Want It Darker,” is bleak, a religious confession from a man faced with his own mortality. It is full of allusions to Jewish liturgy, Christian liturgy, and Biblical texts and is an instant classic.

“If You are the dealer, I’m out of the game

If You are the healer, I’m broken and lame

If Thine is the glory, then mine must be the shame

You want it darker – we kill the flame.”

