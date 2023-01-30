Much-loved Hurricane Hazel McCallion passed away at 101, leaving a legacy we will remember for generations. She was a much-loved figure in the city of Mississauga, Ontario; Hurricane Hazel was an inspiration to many and a leading light in city politics. We mourn a true great of public service and political innovation with heavy hearts.

Known as “Hurricane” Hazel, she served as mayor of Mississauga, Ontario, for 36 years and inspired a generation of public servants. Her record-breaking run of service and commitment to the welfare of her community was unparalleled. Public members loved her and honoured her with numerous accolades, including being named the best mayor in the world by the City Mayors Foundation in 2010.

Hazel was an outspoken leader and a driving political force in the GTA. She worked tirelessly for the betterment of her community, advocating for jobs, education, and social services for the people of Mississauga. Her commitment to justice was also unwavering – she was a firm believer in the power of democracy. She was known for pushing for greater local autonomy from the Ontario provincial government. Her legacy of innovation and progress still resonates.

We express our deepest sympathies to Hurricane Hazel McCallion’s family, friends, and colleagues. e are reminded of Hazel’s lasting legacy as we reflect on her remarkable life. Though we may not have her presence in the present, the community she served will remember her impact on the wider GTA for years to come. Her profound presence will be greatly missed.

During the 35 years McCallion served as mayor, she was known for her sharp business acumen and no-nonsense approach to city life. But beyond this, Hurricane Hazel was warm and caring and prioritized people. Her legacy as mayor is marked by her honest, straightforward approach to politics and dedication to serving the people.

McCallion’s impact can be seen throughout the city and will live on in the hearts of many. Those who knew and worked with her have expressed tremendous respect, admiration and gratitude.

Hazel got respected. As the longest-serving Mayor of Mississauga, she was a tireless advocate for her city and was passionate about seeing it thrive. The people she served will fondly remember her leadership and warm, open demeanour for always putting the needs of the constituents she served for all those years before her own.

In 2002, Hurricane Hazel was appointed to the Order of Canada, further acknowledging her dedication to her beloved city. Despite her failing health, she continued to be an influential figure in Mississauga, and her presence will undoubtedly be deeply missed. She was an exemplary role model in every sense, and her passing marks the passing of an era.

