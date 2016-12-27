+18 Aleppo Massacre… Syrian Regime Crimes in the last hospital in Aleppo | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

+18 Aleppo Massacre… Syrian Regime Crimes in the last hospital in Aleppo This story contains graphic images, including some of child victims. Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars'' Princess Leia, dies at 60 (CNN)Actress Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers, died Tuesday in

Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars'' Princess Leia, dies at 60

(CNN)Actress Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. She was 60.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued by the publicist for Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," Simon Halls said.

Fisher's death came four days after she suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the situation.

'The family business'

The actress and advocate, who got her start in Hollywood as a seductive teen in the 1975 film "Shampoo," was the daughter of screen legend Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher.

But her biggest break as an actress came just a few years after she dropped out of high school to appear alongside her mother on Broadway.

She beat out the likes of Jodie Foster and Amy Irving for the part of Leia in George Lucas' original 1977 "Star Wars." Her tough-as-nails princess was strong and independent — and the role positioned Fisher in the decades that followed as something of a feminist icon.

The film became a blockbuster — Box Office Mojo ranks it as the second highest-grossing movie of all time after adjusting for inflation, behind "Gone With the Wind" — and turned Fisher into an overnight star.