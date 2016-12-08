John Glenn First American Astronaut to Orbit the Earth February 20, 1962 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Space Triumph: John Glenn the first American to orbit the Earth and the fifth person in space, gets ready for his space flight in Friendship 7, puts on his space suit, walks to launch pad, 6 am EST, 10 months after Gagarin, gets into his capsule on top of the Atlas missile, it blasts off.

Space Triumph: John Glenn the first American to orbit the Earth and the fifth person in space, gets ready for his space flight in Friendship 7, puts on his space suit, walks to launch pad, 6 am EST, 10 months after Gagarin, gets into his capsule on top of the Atlas missile, it blasts off. He goes for 7 orbits of the Earth. Later he splashes down and destroyer Noah lifts the capsule aboard, Glenn rests and then is lifted aboard helicopter for flight to carrier USS Randolph He went up after cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin and Gherman Titov. He later became the oldest person to go into space at age 77, he flew on Discovery (STS-95).