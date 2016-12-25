George Michael dies aged 53 – Last interview filmed on video after hospital release | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Singer George Michael has sadly died peacefully at home at the age of 53. George Michael – whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades. He was set to release a documentary in 2017. In a statement, the star's publicist said: "It

Singer George Michael has sadly died peacefully at home at the age of 53.

George Michael – whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

He was set to release a documentary in 2017. In a statement, the star's publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

From Wiki:

Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou (Greek: Γεώργιος Κυριάκος Παναγιώτου; 25 June 1963 – 25 December 2016[3]), known professionally as George Michael, was an English singer, songwriter, and record producer, who rose to fame as a member (with Andrew Ridgeley) of the music duo Wham!. He was best known in the 1980s and 1990s with his style of post-disco dance-pop[4] and has also been characterised as a blue-eyed soul singer, although his material draws more from middle of the road pop than soul music.[5]

Michael sold more than 80 million records worldwide.[6] His 1987 debut solo album, Faith, sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.[7] Michael garnered seven number one singles in the UK and eight number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. In 2008, Billboard magazine ranked Michael the 40th most successful artist on the Billboard Hot 100 Top All Time Artists list.[8]

Michael won numerous music awards throughout his 30-year career, including three Brit Awards—winning Best British Male twice, four MTV Video Music Awards, four Ivor Novello Awards, three American Music Awards, and two Grammy Awards from eight nominations.[9][10]