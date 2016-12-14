Alan Thicke dead at 69 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

'Growing Pains' star Alan Thicke has died at the age of 69. Thicke had a heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son Carter and was rushed to the . We're told Alan had a heart attack while he was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter. He was transported to Providence St. Joseph's

'Growing Pains' star Alan Thicke has died at the age of 69. Thicke had a heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son Carter and was rushed to the .

We're told Alan had a heart attack while he was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter. He was transported to Providence St. Joseph's Medical Center .

Very Important Breaking News. Sorry this video is so choppy, but I kept crying during filming it. Please watch it all the way through, because I care about you and .

ET has learned the 'Growing Pains' star died of a heart attack while playing hockey with his son. More from ET: