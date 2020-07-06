Nick Cordero, the 41-year-old Hamilton Native, is dead

Nick Cordero, the Broadway star, died after a months-long battle with the coronavirus. Cordero, whose Broadway credits include Waitress and Rock of Ages, died on Sunday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days.

Nick Cordero may have specialized in playing tough guys on stage, but to those who knew him growing up in Hamilton, he was a high school kid with a big heart and beautiful singing voice who became “OUR Broadway Superstar,” CBC News wrote.

The city’s theatre community is mourning the loss of the Tony-nominated actor. He died in Los Angeles following severe medical complications after contracting COVID-19.

Tributes and memories poured out online Sunday night following news of Cordero’s death.

He is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots, whom he wed in September 2017, and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

His wife wrote, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing, and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help, and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician who loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday.

“To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive, and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough,” Kloots wrote.

She said, “I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3 pm every day as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell, but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man,” she ended.

