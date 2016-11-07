NOW Janet Reno, former US attorney general, has died | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

IN ORDER TO REACH AND INFORM AS MANY PEOPLE IN THE WORLD AS POSSIBLE WITH THE TRUTH, WE REPORT AND YOU DECIDE WHAT TO DO WITH THE INFO. BUT FIRST PLEASE TAKE NOTICE AND READ. IF We Air a Video from someone else, IT IS BECAUSE We have PERMISSION To do so. IN ORDER TO





IN ORDER TO REACH AND INFORM AS MANY PEOPLE IN THE WORLD AS POSSIBLE WITH THE TRUTH, WE REPORT AND YOU DECIDE WHAT TO DO WITH THE INFO. BUT FIRST PLEASE TAKE NOTICE AND READ. IF We Air a Video from someone else, IT IS BECAUSE We have PERMISSION To do so. IN ORDER TO REACH AND INFORM AS MANY PEOPLE IN THE WORLD AS POSSIBLE WITH THE TRUTH. This Christian Channel Has Many Different News,Teaching, Preaching, show's. YOU may watch what you find interesting to you. and comment But be a Civilized Person any cursing, or insult's or other hateful comments will be removed. ALERT IF ANY Video's Offend's you then DO NOT WATCH IT.. .THIS Channel will NEVER be Politically Correct. we will tell the REAL TRUTH Regardless if you like it or not.