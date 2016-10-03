Robin Williams’ Widow Talks About His Last Days | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Robin Williams' widow says the actor had "chemical warfare in his brain" before his death. Williams suffered from dementia caused by Lewy body disease and took his own life in August 2014. Susan Schneider Williams writes in the medical journal, " Neurology ," that her husband's suicide came "at the end of an intense, confusing,





Robin Williams' widow says the actor had "chemical warfare in his brain" before his death. Williams suffered from dementia caused by Lewy body disease and took his own life in August 2014. Susan Schneider Williams writes in the medical journal, " Neurology ," that her husband's suicide came "at the end of an intense, confusing, and relatively swift persecution" from the disease. Schneider Williams says she's sharing her experience in the hope doctors will be "inspired to turn Robin's suffering into something meaningful."

