‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43 | Whodiedtoday.com

Fans of Chadwick Boseman woke up today Saturday morning to the devastating and shocking news that actor Chadwick Boseman died.

From Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall to James Brown, he embodied immortalized so many black legends and became one himself in the process of doing that.

Best known for playing the black panther role inspired so many young people of all ages, and the passing of Chadwick Boseman is shocking overnight news that the actor died at 43 years of colon cancer.

In the NBC video, NBC’s Kathy Park said it is a heartbreaking story the news of Bozeman’s death shocked fans around the world, including herself. He was a fighter, she said, in every sense of the word and he played strong characters on screen but what many of us didn’t know about was his cancer diagnosis and that he still kept working through surgeries.

Watch the video below for continuation on the passing of the Black Panther’ Star.

