Legendary playwright Edward Albee dead at 88 | Edward Albee biography | Edward Albee death | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Pulitzer-winning US playwright Edward Albee, author of such masterpieces as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" died at age 88, his personal assistant said in a statement.

Albee died at his home in Montauk, New York after a short illness, according to his longtime personal assistant Jakob Holder.

Considered one of the most important American playwrights of his time, Albee wrote a variety of intense, controversial plays diving into anxieties, disillusionments and death.