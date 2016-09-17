Edward Albee, Great American Playwright, Dead At 88 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

American playwright Edward Albee has died in suburban New York City at age 88. He was a three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. In masterworks such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “A Delicate Balance,” Albee challenged theatrical convention. According to personal assistant Jackob Holder, Albee died Friday at his home on Long Island. No cause





American playwright Edward Albee has died in suburban New York City at age 88. He was a three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

In masterworks such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “A Delicate Balance,” Albee challenged theatrical convention.

According to personal assistant Jackob Holder, Albee died Friday at his home on Long Island. No cause of death has been given.

After the deaths of Arthur Miller and August Wilson in 2005, Albee had been arguably America’s greatest living playwright.

Sharp-tongued humor and dark themes were the hallmarks of Albee’s style. Albee skewered such mainstays of American culture as marriage, child-rearing, religion and upper-class comforts. He more than 25 plays.

►Circle us on Google +

►Subscribe Channel

►Don't forget to Like * Comment * Share this video.

—————————————-­——————————–

Stay tuned, Stay connected