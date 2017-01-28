John Hurt, Elephant Man and Harry Potter Star, Dies at 77

John Hurt, Elephant Male as well as Harry Potter Celebrity, Dies at 77

Epic star John Hurt has actually passed away at the age of 77, inning accordance with numerous British papers.

He is survived by his partner of 12 years, Anwen Rees-Myer.

Close friend Richard E. Grant was heartbroken by the news, tweeting, "So so unfortunate to have lost such an amazing skill and also pal. Sir John Pain. R. I. P."

Richard E. Give ✔ @RichardEGrant

So so sad to have actually lost such a remarkable skill and pal. Sir John Pain. R. I. P.

7:46 AM – 28 Jan 2017

Hurt was detected with cancer in 2015, however later stated he was free from the illness.

Hurt's career spanned over 6 decades. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014 and has been twice nominated for an Academy Honor– for 1978's Midnight Express, as well as for playing the title duty of John Merrick in David Lynch's 1980 biopic The Elephant Male.

" The function extended me to the limits," he as soon as told PEOPLE of the last film. He has additionally starred in dozens of various other films, including The Naked Civil Slave, Alien, and two movies in the Harry Potter franchise.

Most recently, Hurt starred alongside Natalie Portman in the Oscar-nominated Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis film Jackie.

Discussing his pancreatic cancer cells medical diagnosis, Pain told INDIVIDUALS in 2015, "I am undertaking therapy and am more than confident about a satisfying result, as certainly is the clinical team."

In an August 2015 interview with Radio Times, Hurt discussed his fatality, stating, "I wish I will have the nerve to state, 'Vroom! Below we go! Allow's come to be different molecules!'".

He included, "I can not say I stress over death, yet it's impossible to obtain to my age and not have a little consideration of it. We're all simply passing time, as well as inhabit our chair really quickly.".