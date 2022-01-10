Bob Saget was born Robert Lane Saget on May 17, 1956, Born in Philadelphia. Saget attended Temple University’s film school, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1978. He’d pursue a career in comedy, touring around the country until January 1987, when he was hired for CBS’ syndicated news-entertainment show The Morning Program. The show failed, but Saget’s next endeavor would earn national attention.

There were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order, “with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet, and bathroom,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.

Saget’s left arm was across his chest, and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead, the report said.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Saget had been scheduled to check out of his room on Sunday. When family members could not get in touch with him, they contacted the hotel’s security team, which sent a security officer to his room, the report said.

When the security officer, Jody Lee Harrison, entered the room, all the lights were off. According to the report, Harrison told deputies he found Saget on the bed and cold to the touch.

Harrison checked Saget for breathing and a pulse, and when he found none, he had the hotel’s security dispatch call 911, the report said.

“We have an unresponsive guest in a room,” an unidentified man from the hotel said in a 911 call. “Not responsive. No breathing and no pulse.”

Saget has declared dead shortly before 4:20 pm ET. His room key indicated he had entered the room a little before 2:20 am. ET, according to the report.

His body was sent to the local medical examiner’s office, which said in an email that it could take up to four months from the exam date to complete an autopsy report.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.” Those comments he posted Saturday on Instagram.

In a statement Sunday, Saget’s family members said they were “devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.

Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The sheriff’s office report said hotel management notified Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, about her husband’s death.

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit but his kindness.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never have another friend Lik,” he wrote. John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House.” “I love you so much, Bobby.”

The American stand-up comedian, actor, and television host from 1989 to 1997 was the original host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. His acting roles included Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House (1987–1995), its Netflix sequel Fuller House (2016–2020), and the voice of narrator Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014).

Saget was also known for his adult-oriented stand-up comedy, and his 2014 album That’s What I’m Talkin’ About was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

