Jean Shepard – **TRIBUTE** – I’ve Got To Talk To Mary (1961). | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

(Written by Jeane Mosher – Lorraine Wilson).

Issued on SINGLE 4640 B.

From LP "The Best Of Jean Shepard" (1963).

Recorded 10 May 1961* [no. 10068, 10:00-13:00] Bradley Film & Recording Studio, 804 16th Ave. South, Nashville 3, TN – Jean Shepard (vcl),Grady Martin [lead gt], Hal Rugg [steel gt] + more unknown musicians…Producer: Marvin Hughes.

*Overdub Session 10 May 1961(10068A) Jean Shepard (vcl)

Born Ollie Imogene Shepard in Paul's Valley OK (1933 – 2016)… aka "The Grand Lady of the Grand Ole Opry"…Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011 (About Time)