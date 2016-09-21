Curtis Hanson: Oscar-Winning Writer, Director Dies at 71 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Curtis Hanson, the director of films including “L.A. Confidential”, “Wonder Boys” and “8 Mile” has died at age 71 of natural causes. Mark Kelly looks back at his life in films. Image: Everett Collection Subscribe to the WSJ channel here: More from the Wall Street Journal: Visit WSJ.com: Follow WSJ on Facebook: Follow WSJ on





