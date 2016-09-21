 Curtis Hanson: Oscar-Winning Writer, Director Dies at 71 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences
John R. Coleman

Curtis Hanson: Oscar-Winning Writer, Director Dies at 71

September 21, 2016 - Comment

Curtis Hanson, the director of films including “L.A. Confidential”, “Wonder Boys” and “8 Mile” has died at age 71 of natural causes. Mark Kelly looks back at his life in films. Image: Everett Collection Subscribe to the WSJ channel here: More from the Wall Street Journal: Visit WSJ.com: Follow WSJ on Facebook: Follow WSJ on


Curtis Hanson, the director of films including “L.A. Confidential”, “Wonder Boys” and “8 Mile” has died at age 71 of natural causes. Mark Kelly looks back at his life in films. Image: Everett Collection

Subscribe to the WSJ channel here:

More from the Wall Street Journal:
Visit WSJ.com:

Follow WSJ on Facebook:
Follow WSJ on Google+:
Follow WSJ on Twitter:
Follow WSJ on Instagram:
Follow WSJ on Pinterest:

Comments

Trunks Future says:
September 21, 2016 at 6:09 PM

As Kim once said: “Curtis HAnson, Curtis Hanson, Curtis Hanson”. I’ll miss
you. You were a true Maltese Falcon Of The Cinema. TAKE A BOW! Wonder boy.
In technicolor.﻿

Reply
Trunks Future says:
September 21, 2016 at 6:08 PM

As Kim once said: Curtis Henson, Hanson, Curtis Hanson. I’ll miss you. You
were a true Maltese Falcon Of The Cinema. TAKE A BOW! Wonder boy. In
technicolor.﻿

Reply

Leave a Condolence

  • Save on Family Getaways with OneTravel!

  • Recent Condolence(s)