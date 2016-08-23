‘Practical politician:’ Former N.B. MP Elsie Wayne dead | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

‘Practical politician:’ Former N.B. MP Elsie Wayne dead
Elsie Wayne, a former MP and former mayor of Saint John, N.B., has died at the age of 84. Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos: Connect with CTV News: For the latest news visit: For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network: CTV News on Facebook: CTV News on Twitter: Watch
Elsie Wayne, a former MP and former mayor of Saint John, N.B., has died at the age of 84.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
CTV News on Vine:
—
CTV News is Canada’s most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
One less radical conservative to deal with now. Thank you.
So she made a living off the backs of taxpayers and we should be sad??? 40
years???