‘Practical politician:’ Former N.B. MP Elsie Wayne dead | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Elsie Wayne, a former MP and former mayor of Saint John, N.B., has died at the age of 84. Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos: Connect with CTV News: For the latest news visit: For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network: CTV News on Facebook: CTV News on Twitter: Watch





Elsie Wayne, a former MP and former mayor of Saint John, N.B., has died at the age of 84.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:

For the latest news visit:

For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:

CTV News on Facebook:

CTV News on Twitter:

Watch CTV News on Twitter:

CTV News on Google+:

CTV News on Instagram:

CTV News on Pinterest:

CTV News on Vine:

—

CTV News is Canada’s most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.