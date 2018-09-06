Actor Burt Reynolds Who’s Acting Career That Span Over Many Years Dead at 82

Actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82 years old. Nobody was more prominent than Burt Reynolds back in the late 1970s.

He stared in many movie and films during his long acting career.

Born Burton Leon Reynolds Jr. on February 11, 1936, was an American actor, director, and producer. He first rose to prominence starring in television series such as Gunsmoke 1962 to1965, and Hawk in1966. Also Dan August 1970 to1971.

His breakout film role was as Lewis Medlock in Deliverance 1972. Reynolds played the leading role in a number of box office hits, such as The Longest Yard (1974), Smokey and the Bandit (1977), Semi-Tough (1977), Hooper (1978), Smokey and the Bandit II (1980), The Cannonball Run (1981) and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982).

After a few box office failures, Reynolds returned to television, starring in the sitcom Evening Shade from1990 t1994. Reynolds was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Boogie Nights in1997.

Actor Burt Reynolds life story

