Debbie Reynolds Discusses Death In Her Last Interview With Inside Edition | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Debbie Reynolds once talked about the prospect of her own death in a poignant 2013 interview with Inside Edition. She had just published a best-selling memoir, Unsinkable, and discussed her final wish, saying: "I am going to sing and dance and act silly until I just kick it." Debbie Reynolds burst into the national scene at age 18 and went on to a legendary career that spanned seven decades, including the epic, How The West Was Won, Singin' in the Rain, and A Home in the Meadows.