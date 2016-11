The Man that created the Big Mac and ran over 48 McDonalds restaurants Died Monday at the age of 98. Our Condolences go out to his family. Source: Donald trump Thank You Rally: Twitter: Facebook: Golden State Times:

The Man that created the Big Mac and ran over 48 McDonalds restaurants Died Monday at the age of 98.

Our Condolences go out to his family.

Source:

Donald trump Thank You Rally:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Golden State Times: