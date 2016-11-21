Watch Prince surprise the late Sharon Jones with a spontaneous guitar solo | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

You know that feeling when Prince loves your song so much, he surprises you onstage with a spontaneous guitar solo? You almost certainly don't. But Sharon Jones did. The beloved soul singer died of cancer on Friday at the age of 60, and fans are reminiscing about this June 2011 show in Paris. A few

The beloved soul singer died of cancer on Friday at the age of 60, and fans are reminiscing about this June 2011 show in Paris. A few months prior, Prince had expressed admiration for Jones's song "When I Come Home." So, naturally, the late Purple One decided to pop in for a guitar solo on that same track.

And in a quintessentially Prince move, he rode to and from the stage on his bike.