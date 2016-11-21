Sharon Jones 60 died, American singer (Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings)|funeral function | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Ambox current red.svg This article is about a person who has recently died. Some information, such as the circumstances of the person's death and surrounding events, may change as more facts become known. Initial news reports may be unreliable. The last updates to this article may not reflect the most current information. Sharon Jones Sharon

Sharon Jones performing at Pori Jazz in 2010

Background information

Birth name Sharon Lafaye Jones

Also known as Lafaye Jones

Born May 4, 1956

Augusta, Georgia, U.S.

Origin New York, New York, U.S.

Died November 18, 2016 (aged 60)

Cooperstown, New York, U.S.

Genres

Soul R&B Funk

Occupation(s) Musician

Instruments Vocalist

Years active 1996–2016

Labels Daptone Records

Associated acts Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Website SharonJonesAndTheDapKings.com

Sharon Lafaye Jones (May 4, 1956 – November 18, 2016) was an American soul and funk singer. She was the lead singer of Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, a soul and funk band based in Brooklyn, New York. Jones experienced breakthrough success relatively late in life, releasing her first record when she was 40 years old. In 2014, Jones was nominated for her first Grammy, in the category Best R&B Album, for Give the People What They Want