Sharon Jones 60 died, American singer (Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings)|funeral function | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Sharon Jones
Sharon Jones performing at Pori Jazz in 2010
Jones performing at Pori Jazz in 2010
Background information
Birth name Sharon Lafaye Jones
Also known as Lafaye Jones
Born May 4, 1956
Augusta, Georgia, U.S.
Origin New York, New York, U.S.
Died November 18, 2016 (aged 60)
Cooperstown, New York, U.S.
Genres
Soul R&B Funk
Occupation(s) Musician
Instruments Vocalist
Years active 1996–2016
Labels Daptone Records
Associated acts Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Website SharonJonesAndTheDapKings.com
Sharon Lafaye Jones (May 4, 1956 – November 18, 2016) was an American soul and funk singer. She was the lead singer of Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, a soul and funk band based in Brooklyn, New York. Jones experienced breakthrough success relatively late in life, releasing her first record when she was 40 years old. In 2014, Jones was nominated for her first Grammy, in the category Best R&B Album, for Give the People What They Want
