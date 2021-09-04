Edward Registe died on Wednesday, August 1; news reports out of Dominica stated he died due to a heart attack. He was only 50.
Registe was best known as a social worker before entering politics, where he was first appointed in 2014 as a government senator in the Dominica Labour Party Government. He was appointed as the Minister for State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and Diaspora Relations, with special responsibility for Diaspora Relations.
Registe was admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital late on August 31, 2021, and he passed away in the early hours of September 1, 2021.
Born in the village of Grandbay, A labour party stronghold, his association with the Dominica Labour Party went back many years. In 2014, he was appointed as the Senator of the Dominica Labour Party.
Registe also served as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly of Dominica. He also formerly held the position of General Secretary in Dominica Labour Party.
In the 2019 general elections on Dominica, Edward Registe, for the first time, contested the general elections in the Grand Bay constituency and won. He was designated as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and Diaspora Relations, with Specific responsibility for Diaspora Relations in the Roosevelt Skerrit, lead the government.
As the news of his sudden death broke, one news reported the people of Dominica were shocked by his sudden death. The social media was flooded with messages of condolences from all over Dominica and the diaspora. People recalled him as a parliament representative with the most powerful voice.
His Excellency President Charles Savarin of Dominica delivered an address on the death of the late Hon. Edward Registe.
The passing of the Honourable John Fitzgerald Edward Registe in the early hours of Wednesday, 1st September 2021, came as a shock to me. I listened to the Prime Minister’s Statement on DBS on the morning of Wednesday, 1st September, in total shock and disbelief.
A little after 5.00 pm on Tuesday, 31st August, I received a message to the effect that Ed Registe had suffered a stroke and had been rushed to hospital. Then a little after 7.00 pm, I received another message from a different source informing me that if I had heard that Ed had suffered a stroke, I should ignore it, as it was not a stroke but about gout, and he was feeling better.
It was, therefore, a total shock to hear this dreadful news of his passing a mere twelve (12) hours I was able to speak with his Mom, Mrs. Magdalene Registe, the same Wednesday and conveyed my condolences and that of my family and to assure her of the support of the Government and people of Dominica in her moment of grief. She informed me what a rock Ed had been in her life and that of the household since she was not in good health, neither was her sister, but it was all in God’s hands.
Ed is the second Parliamentary Representative of Grand Bay to die in Office. The first was Pierre Charles, who passed on 6th January 2004, only three (3) years after assuming the Office of Prime Minister. He had succeeded Rosie Douglas, who passed on 1st October 2000, only eight (8) months after becoming Prime Minister.
Rosie had won his election in Portsmouth in 2000 with 90.52% of the vote. Pierre Charles won his election in Grand Bay in 2000 with 80.4% of the vote, and Ed Registe won his election in Grand Bay in 2019 with 87.89% of the vote. All three were champions, unrivaled in their popular support in their constituencies, dedicating their lives to service, and had passed on virtually at their desks. They are true national heroes.
Ed’s passing has created a void in the lives of his Mom and immediate family and the political, cultural, community, and religious life of the Grand Bay Constituency and the wider Dominican community. Anyone who knew Grand Bay knew Ed or, at the very least, knew about Ed, and the same can be said of the Labour Party, as he served as General Secretary and organizer of the Labour Party in opposition and government.
As a Senator, Deputy Speaker, Parliamentary Representative for Grand Bay, and Minister of Government, Ed Registe has made his mark on the Parliament of Dominica. His unique voice in Parliament, on the political platform, and on the airwaves as a former staff member of DBS and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of DOWASCO will remain with all who knew him.
My wife Clara joins me in conveying to his bereaved parents, immediate family and loved ones, Members of Cabinet, constituents, staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, the Executive Members of the Dominica Labour Party, and to all those at home and abroad who mourn his passing, our deepest condolences on this very sad occasion.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.