Singer Nolan Neal a former “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) content, was found dead in his Nashville apartment. He was 41.

According to the medical examiner, Neal died on Monday.

His cousin, Dylan Seals, provided a few details about his passing, telling TMZ that Neal was found dead in his Nashville apartment. Cops say they received a call from the performer’s roommate, who discovered his body in a bedroom.

Officers also found a guitar pick that “appeared to contain a powder residue” on the desk next to Neal’s bed. They noted that the former TV contestant allegedly struggled with substance abuse.

In a 2020 interview with WBIR, Neal revealed that during his time on season 10 of “The Voice,” he was still struggling with addiction. In 2016, he competed on Adam Levine’s team, making it to the knockout round before he was eliminated.

“I kind of lost my way on ‘The Voice’ and continued drinking,” he said of his time competing on the show.

Neal also competed in season 15 of “AGT,” making it to the quarterfinals. He received a standing ovation from the crowd and all four judges during his 2020 audition with an original song called “Lost,” the first thing he wrote after getting clean.

On Tuesday, a Nolan Neal fan page posted about his death, saying, “I can’t believe you’re gone from us “… “Heaven just got a new music director.”

The singer’s cause of death has not been released as investigators wait for Neal’s autopsy results.

