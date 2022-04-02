AJ Crimson, the self-taught makeup industry leader, founded AJ Crimson Beauty and worked with people like Angela Bassett, Regina King, and Missy Elliott. He died on Wednesday, 30 March 2022.

The family did not yet release details surrounding Crimson’s passing of AJ Crimson to the public.

“AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color,” his family said in a statement to People. “We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership.”

In 2013, the Michigan native founded the beauty line AJ Crimson Beauty, which centered around Black women and featured glossy lipstick shades and wide-ranging cream foundations.

“I felt like there was an absolute need to bring products to women of color that worked and didn’t oxidize or change,” he told Essence in 2021 of the line, which can find online at Nordstrom and Amazon, and in retail stores across New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and London.

Following Crimson’s passing, friends and fans of the celebrity makeup artist have paid tribute to him on social media.

“After getting the call, I kept hoping it wasn’t real. I’m still stunned. Life is fragile,” tweeted Marvel actress and comedian Gabrielle Dennis. “AJ Crimson was such a special, bright, warm, and talented human being whose light and love will be missed by many. You now have wings to go with your crown, King.”

