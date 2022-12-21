With great sadness, we report the tragic news of the passing of veteran CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin. He was 60 years old.

For over three decades, Drew Griffin worked hard to bring the public the news they needed to know through accurate, unbiased and investigative reporting. He worked compassionately to uncover the truth on difficult issues of the day, often taking on powerful figures who sent what he felt was a neglected perspective.

Drew was well-known for his work in the field of investigative journalism, as well as his thoughtful and detailed interviews. He was consistently praised by viewers and colleagues alike for his ability to suspend judgment and probe deeper into complex topics. His talent was evidenced by his numerous journalistic awards, including an Investigative Reporters and Editors Award and an Alfred I.

The veteran journalist’s dedication to his craft was unparalleled, and his commitment to his viewers was unwavering. He will be remembered as an outstanding journalist who has made a lasting impact in journalism in the United States and abroad. He was a beloved figure and will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to Drew’s family, friends, colleagues, and viewers.

