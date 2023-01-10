With a heavy heart, we share the news that Jo Mersa Marley, the grandson of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley, died at age 31. Jo Mersa Marley was a gifted musician, carrying on his grandfather’s legacy uniquely. He passed away on December 27, 2022.

Jo Mersa Marley started his music in the early 2000s, working with his uncles and cousins in the Marley family band. He quickly established a unique style and sound that showcased his reggae influences while expanding on them to create something fresh. Marley released two solo projects, “Comfortable” and “Uncomfortable,” and was an accomplished live performer, playing concerts in both the US and Jamaica.

Throughout his career, Jo Mersa Marley honed in on what made his grandfather so beloved by millions worldwide. He embraced the positivity, activism, and spirituality of Bob Marley’s music while also bringing in a contemporary feel that helped build a bridge between the old and the new. His profound love and admiration for his grandfather were evident in every song and lived show, and we will remember him for his timeless impact on the reggae community.

The world has lost a seminal artist Jo Mersa Marley, and the music community is mourning this immense loss. As we reflect on this tragedy, it’s important to take a moment to celebrate this remarkable individual’s life and legacy and continue to play his music for generations to come. Rest in peace, Jo Mersa Marley.

