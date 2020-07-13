Nicole Thea 24 a YouTuber dead along with her unborn child.

July 13, 2020 whodied-admin Recently Died, whodiedtoday 0




nicole thea dead at 24

24-year-old YouTube star Nicole Thea died just weeks before she gives birth to her unborn baby.

Her family confirmed the news on Sunday in an Instagram post, saying that the London, U.K.-based influencer had died.
Thea and her partner Global Boga had planned on naming their unborn son Reign. The cause of Thea’s death is not yet known.

In the post, it read, “to all Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

Taylor Swift Fighting YouTube For More Money

“Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has decided to allow them to be aired. As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken, and we are struggling to cope with what has happened,” the statement continued.

Related Articles

Coronation Street actress, Anne Kirkbride
Celebrity/Actor who died

Pорulаr U.K. sоар, Coronation Street actress, Anne Kirkbride, dead at 60

January 20, 2015 whodied-admin Celebrity/Actor who died, Recently Died Comments Off on Pорulаr U.K. sоар, Coronation Street actress, Anne Kirkbride, dead at 60

Aсtrеѕѕ Annе Kіrkbrіdе, whо played Dеіrdrе Bаrlоw on thе рорulаr U.K. ѕоар Cоrоnаtіоn Strееt for more thаn four decades, hаѕ dіеd. Shе wаѕ 60 уеаrѕ оld. Shе dіеd іn a Mаnсhеѕtеr, Englаnd, hоѕріtаl after a […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.