Nicole Thea 24 a YouTuber dead along with her unborn child.

24-year-old YouTube star Nicole Thea died just weeks before she gives birth to her unborn baby.

Her family confirmed the news on Sunday in an Instagram post, saying that the London, U.K.-based influencer had died.

Thea and her partner Global Boga had planned on naming their unborn son Reign. The cause of Thea’s death is not yet known.

In the post, it read, “to all Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

Taylor Swift Fighting YouTube For More Money

“Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has decided to allow them to be aired. As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken, and we are struggling to cope with what has happened,” the statement continued.