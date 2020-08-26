News Anchor Don Ward Dies, Was On The Air With KKTV For Nearly 15 Years

August 26, 2020 whodied-admin Recently Died, Who Important Died Today, whodiedtoday Comments Off on News Anchor Don Ward Dies, Was On The Air With KKTV For Nearly 15 Years




News Anchor Don Ward Dies, Was On The Air With KKTV For Nearly 15 Years

We have a sad story to report this morning. One of our news partners at KKTV and Carter Springs is mourning the loss of one of their anchors. Don Ward was a staple on so many TVs in Colorado Springs he unexpectedly died yesterday while hiking in park county he was 55 years old and suffered a heart attack KKTV says ward loved hiking. He had called KKTV as a home for nearly 15 years. He was a graduate of Doherty high school and also the University of Colorado. He will get remembered as an excellent journalist, a patient mentor, and an overall great man.

Some of those who have left this world.

As found on Youtube

News Anchor Don Ward Dies