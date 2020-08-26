News Anchor Don Ward Dies, Was On The Air With KKTV For Nearly 15 Years

We have a sad story to report this morning. One of our news partners at KKTV and Carter Springs is mourning the loss of one of their anchors. Don Ward was a staple on so many TVs in Colorado Springs he unexpectedly died yesterday while hiking in park county he was 55 years old and suffered a heart attack KKTV says ward loved hiking. He had called KKTV as a home for nearly 15 years. He was a graduate of Doherty high school and also the University of Colorado. He will get remembered as an excellent journalist, a patient mentor, and an overall great man.

