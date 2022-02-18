“It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit, and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night,” his wife, Jennifer Carnahan, wrote in a Facebook post.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota,” she continued. “Every moment of every day, he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband, and it showed in how he voted, led, and fought for our country.”

The family did not say what caused his death.

Last month, Hagedorn — who was vaccinated — tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. He was hospitalized as a precaution since he was being treated for kidney cancer at the time.

Following the news of his death on Friday, the condolences started pouring in.

Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann tweeted, “Our hearts go out to his wife Jennifer and all his loved ones in this difficult time.’

He added, “Jim lived a legacy of service to our state and our country. Please join us in praying for Jim and his loved ones in this time of sorrow.”