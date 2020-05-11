Jerry Stiller, best known for his memorable roles as George Costanza’s father on “Seinfeld,” is dead at 92.

He is known as Leah Remini’s father on “The King of Queens,” Stiller also had a lengthy career that spanned the big screen, Broadway and the comedy scene with his wife of more than 60 years, Anne Meara.

The legendary actor’s son, Ben Stiller, confirmed early Monday morning his father had “passed away from natural causes.” After he shared the news on social media, fellow stars, along with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, paid tribute to the comedy star.

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine on “Seinfeld,” tweeted a message of love and awe at Stiller’s ability to make people laugh.

It included a video clip of Louis-Dreyfus breaking up in laughter during a scene that featured a signature tirade by Stiller’s Frank Costanza: “The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.”