The world of television has just suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of beloved television star Elizabeth Hubbard. Hubbard, best known for her role as Lucinda Walsh on the hit daytime soap opera ‘As The World Turns,’ passed away peacefully at 89.

Hubbard achieved stardom during her 17-year run on ‘As The World Turns,’ during which she won the Daytime Emmy Award in 2004. She earned a reputation for being a highly talented actress and a kind and humble person. Her genuine kindness was felt by her colleagues, her fans, and everyone around her.

Throughout her long career, Hubbard was also known for her philanthropy. She had an immense passion for giving back, which showed through countless donations of her time and money. She patronized several charitable organizations and often made regular donations to help those in need. Hubbard was a true humanitarian, always seeking ways to help her community.

Hubbard will be deeply missed by all who knew her and those touched by her immense generosity and kindness. Her departure has left a huge hole in the world of television, but her memory and legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Elizabeth Hubbard. Elizabeth Hubbard, an iconic star of the long-running soap opera, “As The World Turns,” passed away at 89. Elizabeth Hubbard was beloved by millions of viewers, who tuned in to watch her on the show for over four decades.

Elizabeth Hubbard was born in 1933 and made her acting debut in the early 1960s. She was soon cast in a recurring role as Dr. Althea Davis on the series, “As The World Turns.” She was a mainstay of the show for forty-one years, joining the cast when it began in 1956 and staying until her final episode in 1997. During her time on the show, Elizabeth Hubbard was nominated for an Emmy Award five times, and in 1986 she won a Daytime Emmy for her portrayal of Dr. Althea Davis.

Elizabeth Hubbard was also beloved for her generosity and kindness. Away from the camera, she was known for being a tireless advocate for animal rights. For many years she served on the board of directors for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Elizabeth Hubbard left an indelible impression on the world of television. She was a celebrated member of the daytime TV community, beloved by fans and colleagues alike. With her passing, the world of television has lost an iconic figure, but her memory and legacy will live on forever.

Rest in peace, Elizabeth Hubbard. You will be deeply missed, but your remarkable work and immense generosity will continue to touch the lives of many. With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to the beloved Elizabeth Hubbard, star of the iconic soap opera As The World Turns. Hubbard passed away at age 89, leaving a legacy that will live on forever.

During her illustrious career as an actress, Hubbard starred in several notable films and television shows, but she is best remembered for her role in As The World Turns. As Lucinda Walsh, Hubbard brought the character to life with a warmth and grace that endeared her to countless viewers. She was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards and deservedly won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

Hubbard was much more than a talented actress. She was also a generous philanthropist and friend to many. Her philanthropic work was extensive, including helping to establish a school in India and feeding people experiencing homelessness in Florida. Her charitable endeavours were proof of her big heart, and it is safe to say she touched many lives through her generosity.

Elizabeth Hubbard was an icon of television for many years, and she will be deeply missed by those who were lucky enough to know her. While her physical presence is no longer with us, her memory and legacy will live forever. We extend our sincerest sympathies to her family, friends and fans.

Elizabeth Hubbard’s Personal Life | Home