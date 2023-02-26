With a heavy heart and deep sadness, we mourn the loss of Canadian Icon Gordon Pinsent, who died peacefully at 92 with his family. Gordon was a beloved and much-cherished actor whose career spanned over five decades and included iconic roles such as in “The Rowdyman,” “The Shipping News,” and many others.

Pinsent died in his sleep on February 25, 2023, at age 92.

An accomplished author and musician, Gordon’s career was defined by his boundless energy, passion, and dedication. Gordon inspired many, capturing hearts and minds with his vibrant presence on and off the screen. He was a tireless storyteller, providing endless laughs, characters, and stories to enjoy.

In addition to his acting, Gordon was an extraordinary humanitarian, bestowing us with his gentle spirit and generous contributions to numerous causes. He was a philanthropist, providing care to those in need, and a mentor, encouraging aspiring actors and filmmakers from across Canada.

The loss of Gordon Pinsent touches us all. His presence in the entertainment industry and Canada will be sorely missed. We extended our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones, who must remember that his legacy will live on through each of us in this country and beyond.

Known by most as an actor, writer, director, and poet, Pinsent was so much more. He was an inspiration and a reminder of the power of Canadian storytelling.

From his start in the 1950s, Pinsent enjoyed a long and varied career in the arts. He starred in CBC’s The Forest Rangers, Power Play, and the critically acclaimed movie Away From Her, for which he won both a Genie and a Golden Globe Award. He also wrote and directed the classic Canadian film John and the Missus and wrote and starred in a one-person show.

Pinsent was more than an entertainer—an advocate and a champion of Canadian culture. He was a champion of the arts, a role model to all Canadians, and a staunch defender of our nation’s cultural heritage. He fought and often won to ensure that Canadian stories were told and Canadians could proudly call themselves cultural producers.

Who is Gordon Pinsent’s wife? Pinsent married actress Charmion King in 1962 and remained together until she died in 2007. Their daughter, Leah Pinsent, is also a noted Canadian television actress. What movies was Gordon Pinsent in? Pinsent is a Canadian actor who has appeared in several movies. Some movies he has been in include The Rowdyman, The Perfect Storm, and Away from Her. In the early 1960s, he appeared in Scarlett Hill and The Forest Rangers. He has since become a staple of Canadian television with roles including the series Quentin Durgens, M.P., A Gift to Last (which he created), The Red Green Show, Due South, Wind at My Back, and Power Play.

His influence did not end with the arts. He was an active voice in Canadian politics and social issues. He spoke out about the need for more support for the underprivileged, was a passionate advocate for Canadian unity, and lent his support to those fighting for human rights.

