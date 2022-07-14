Ivana Trump, a former model and businesswoman, died at age 73. She was the ex-wife of ex-president Donald Trump.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Donald Trump wrote Thursday on his own social media site, Truth Social.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he wrote.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana Trump was the mother of Donal Trump’s first three children.

Ivana Trump was born Ivana Marie Zelníčková; on February 20, 1949, she was a Czech-American businesswoman, media personality, fashion designer, author, and former model, as well as her ex-wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump. She married Donald Trump in 1977 and held key managerial positions in The Trump Organization as vice president of interior design, CEO and president of Trump’s Castle casino resort, and manager of the Plaza Hotel. She lived in Canada in the 1970s before migrating to the United States.

Ivana’s divorce from Donald Trump, finalized in 1992, was the subject of extensive media coverage in the 1990s. Following the divorce, she developed her clothing lines, fashion jewelry, and beauty products sold on QVC London and the Home Shopping Network. Ivana wrote an advice column for Globe called “Ask Ivana” from 1995 through 2010 and published several books, including works of fiction, self-help, and an autobiography.

Ivana Zelníčková was born on February 20, 1949, in the Moravian city of Zlín (known between 1949 and 1990 as Gottwaldov), Czechoslovakia, the daughter of Miloš Zelníček (1927–1990) and Marie Zelníčková (née Francová; born c. 1926). Her father was an electrical engineer, and her mother worked as a telephone operator. Her father encouraged her skiing talent, a practice she began at age four.

After developing skills as a skier, she joined the junior national ski team, which offered her opportunities to travel beyond the Soviet-era communist boundaries of the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic. She attended Charles University in Prague and earned a master’s degree in physical education in 1972. In 1970, Trump appeared in the children’s television series Pan Tau on Czechoslovak Television.

Accounts differ as to Trump’s history of skiing competitively. They reported that she was selected as an alternate on the Czechoslovak ski team during the 1972 Winter Olympics, specializing in downhill and slalom. However, in 1989, Petr Pomezný, Secretary General of the Czechoslovak Olympic Committee, refuted the claim and stated that despite searching extensively, no one could find a record of her involvement.

