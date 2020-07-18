Reverend CT Vivian Human rights warrior dead at 95

The legendary human rights warrior Reverend C T Vivian died in Atlanta at the age of 95. His daughter Denise confirming the breaking news that the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient died Friday. The late Dr. Martin once called him the most celebrated preacher ever to live.

CT Vivian was a minister author close friend and Lieutenant of Dr. King during the civil rights movement. His daughter Denise sending the statement to the media read in part, The family is heartbroken at the loss of our father but proud of his lifelong work to free America.

Another civil right activist died within 24 hours