Liz Sheridan played Jerry’s doting mom, Helen Seinfeld, throughout the beloved sitcom’s 1989-1998 run.

Before “Seinfeld,” Sheridan appeared in dozens of episodes of “ALF” as crotchety neighbor Raquel Ochmonek.

After launching her career onstage, Sheridan began landing television roles in the 1970s, including such series as “Kojak,” “Gimme a Break!”, “St. Elsewhere,” “The White Shadow,” and numerous others.

She appeared in features including “Star 80” and “Jekyll & Hyde: Together Again.”

Sheridan appeared opposite Christopher Lloyd and Meryl Streep on Broadway in the 1977 musical “Happy End.”

In 2000, her memoir Dizzy and Jimmy was published, chronicling her love affair with actor James Dean during the 1950s.

Elizabeth Ann Sheridan (April 10, 1929 – April 15, 2022) was an American actress and dancer. While best known for her roles as Jerry’s mother in Seinfeld and the nosy neighbor, Mrs. Ochmonek, on ALF, her decades-long career was extensive and included work as a dancer and actress.

