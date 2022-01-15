Country Songwriter Dallas Frazier Dead at 82

Dallas Frazier was born in Spiro, Okla., on Oct. 27, 1939. At age 12, he was already writing songs. He also won a talent competition hosted by Ferlin Husky. By age 14, Frazier was recording for Capitol Records. In 1960, Frazier had his first success as a songwriter when “Alley Oop” became a pop hit for the Hollywood Argyles. Three years later, he moved to Nashville.

In 1967, the Frazier-penned “There Goes My Everything,” recorded by Jack Greene, was named song of the year by the Country Music Association.

Frazier also found success co-writing songs with A.L. “Doodle” Owens, including Charley Pride’s first No. 1 Billboard Hot Country Songs hit, 1969’s “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me).” Pride also had No. One country hits with the Frazier/Owens collaborations “(I’m So) Afraid of Losing You Again,” “I Can’t Believe That You’ve Stopped Loving Me,” and “Then Who Am I.”

Connie Smith and George Jones were also among those who recorded several of Frazier’s hits, such as Jones’ 1967 hit “If My Heart Had Windows.”

(Jones also recorded an entire album of Frazier’s songs on Sings the Songs of Dallas Frazier.) Among the Frazier-penned Smith recordings are “Ain’t Had No Lovin’,” “Run Away Little Tears,” “Ain’t Love a Good Thing,” and more.

Another of Frazier’s best-known songs, “Elvira,” was recorded by Rodney Crowell before becoming a smash hit for the Oak Ridge Boys in 1981. The group’s song recording earned the Country Music Association’s single-year honor.

“I’ve noticed this all my life in writing songs, there’s a thing called feel, and it’s magic when you get ahold of it,” Frazier told journalist Tom Roland in a 2018 interview. “It can make or break a record. You can have a great song and all, but if it doesn’t have that feel, it just doesn’t do anything. ‘Elvira’ had the feel. And The Oaks, what a massive cut. With Richard, Sterban doing his thing on it and the horns just making it first-class; it had so much magic in it, it’d just raise the hair on your arms.”

During his career, Frazier earned three Grammy nominations for his work on “There Goes My Everything,” “All I Have To Offer You (Is Me),” and “Elvira.”

In 1980, Frazier’s “Beneath Still Waters” became a No. 1 country hit for Emmylou Harris, and Frazier also co-wrote Tanya Tucker’s first No. 1 hit, “What’s Your Mama’s Name?”

“Dallas Frazier is among the greatest country songwriters of all time,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He could convey infectious fun with ‘Elvira,’ and then write something as stunningly sad and true as ‘Beneath Still Waters.’

Frazier was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1976. His songs helped Connie Smith become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was a man of kindness, generosity, and faith who overcame a hardscrabble upbringing to offer smiling gifts to all of us. He lived a beautiful life of a beautiful mind.”

Dallas Frazier (October 27, 1939 – January 14, 2022) was an American country musician and songwriter who had success in the 1950s and 1960s.

Home