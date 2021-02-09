Founding Member of the Supremes, Mary Wilson Dead At 76

Mary Wilson a founding member of the Supremes died at her home in Las Vegas last night she was an original member of the iconic Motown group known for a string of hits including “Stop In The Name Of Love and “Back In My Arms Again.

The supremes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 after claiming a dozen number one hits if “You’re Too Young to Remember.

They were absolutely massive Barry Gordy founder of Motown Record Label said in a statement.

The supremes were always known as the sweethearts of Motown Mary along with Diana Ross and Flores Ballard came to Motown in the early 60s after an unprecedented string of number one hits at television and nightclubs, and bookings.

They opened doors for themselves the other Motown acts and many others.

