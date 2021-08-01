Soap Opera Actor Jay Pickett Is Dead At 60

Pickett, known for his General Hospital, Port Charles, and Days of Our Lives, died on Friday while working on his upcoming film Treasure Valley.

“Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie, passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene,” director and producer Travis Mills wrote in a post on the film’s official Facebook page Sunday.

“There is no official explanation for the cause of his death, but it appears to have been a heart attack,” he added. “Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken, and we grieve for his family who is so devastated by this shocking tragedy.”

In a separate post, actor Jim Heffel wrote that the actor “died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho.”

“Yesterday, I lost a good friend, and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens,” Heffel wrote. “Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also a co-producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind.” Mills went on to remember Pickett as an “incredible man.”

“He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with, and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Even for the briefest moment, everyone who met him could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley, and I hope that he truly was,” he added. “He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent.”

Pickett began his soap opera career in 1991, playing Dr. Chip Lakin on Days of Our Lives.

He starred as Frank Scanlon on Port Charles for over 700 episodes between 1997-2003 and appeared on General Hospital as Det. David Harper from 2006-2008.

Pickett is survived by his wife Elena and their three children, according to Deadline.

Jay Pickett was born in Spokane, Washington, and grew up in Caldwell, Idaho

