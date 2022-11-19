Known to generations of Quebecers as an entertainer whose talents extended to singing, songwriting and stand-up comedy, Jean Lapointe, the actor, may be remembered best for his gritty portrayal of Quebec premier Maurice Duplessis in the television series of the same name.

However, Lapointe’s battle with alcohol addiction and his subsequent founding in 1982 of the Maison Jean Lapointe rehabilitation centre may be his most enduring legacy. The Foundation Jean Lapointe was created soon after as a means to support the operations of the Centre.

Lapointe was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1984. He was also named to the Senate by Jean Chrétien in 2001, where he sat as a Liberal until reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75. Jean Lapointe was made an officer of the National Order of Quebec in 2006.

Jean Lapointe is survived by his wife, Mercédès; seven children, Danielle, Michelle, Marie-Josée, Maryse, Jean-Marie, Catherine and Anne Elizabeth; two grandchildren and his sisters, Huguette and Suzanne.

Jean Lapointe was born in Quebec on December 6, 1935. He was a Canadian actor, comedian and singer.

Lapointe began his stage career as part of the duo Les Jérolas with Jérôme Lemay, performing in such venues as The Ed Sullivan Show and at the Olympia in Paris.

He launched his solo career in 1974 and performed on stage, in albums and two feature films. Most of his albums have been produced by Yves Lapierre.

He was also a social activist who campaigned against alcoholism and drug abuse through his Jean Lapointe Foundation.

Lapointe was also a life member of the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada and a member of the Stamp Advisory Committee of Canada Post.

In 2005, Lapointe received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Francophone SOCAN Awards held in Montreal.

Jean Lapointe died on November 18, 2022, at 86.

