Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dead at 92

Well, some sad news to share this midday Jean Kennedy Smith a former ambassador to Ireland and the last surviving sibling of President John F Kennedy has passed away it happened last night at the 92 year-olds home in Manhattan according to her daughter.

President Obama presented Smith with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for her work with children with disabilities during her service as ambassador she was recognized as one of the architects of peace in Northern Ireland Smith is survived by her four children and seven grandchildren.

