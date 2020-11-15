Felix Henderson, the Veteran Broadcaster for 40 years is dead

Felix Henderson died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the local hospital after battling a heart condition for many months. He worked at the government-owned radio station, DBS Radio, for some 40 years plus.

Henderson got numerous awards during his long boasting career, including “The Sisserou Award of Honor.”

According to the island’s prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit. “I am saddened by the news of the passing of Creole Icon Felix Henderson.

On behalf of the Government and People of Dominica and my family, I extend deepest condolences to his wife and children, to his colleagues at DBS radio, and to the entire media fraternity who mourn his passing.

Felix Henderson was a champion of the Creole Language who worked tirelessly to preserve this important aspect of our heritage, and a consummate professional who embodied the high ethics and spirit of media and communication in Dominica.

He will be remembered for his witty advertisements known to all Dominicans and creating the national schools Reading Competition that would later be adopted at the OECS level.

Felix Henderson was a true patriot, a legendary Dominican who leaves a lasting impact. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of every Dominican”.

May God bless and keep his family and friends during their period of grief, the PM added.

Felix Henderson got employed at DBS as an announcer in November 1977 and retired in 2016, but he continued working until his passing. He acted several times as a general manager and program director.

Top | Creole Icon Felix Henderson | Remember Henderson