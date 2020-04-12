Colby Cave got placed into a medically induced coma after being airlifted Tuesday to a Toronto hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst, NBC Sports reported.

He was a forward for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers is dead at age 25 after suffering a brain bleed. The cyst was causing pressure on his brain.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” Cave’s wife Emily said in a statement released Saturday. “Both our families and I are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

Emily Cave later posted a message to Instagram along with two images showing her hugging her husband as he lay in the hospital.

“My heart is shattered. The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable,” she wrote.

“You are and will always be my person, my hero, the most significant thing to happen to me.

I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although every cell in my body got lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud.”

Cave, a native of Battleford, Saskatchewan, was signed by the Boston Bruins in 2015 and reached the NHL with Boston during the 2017-18 season.

He was claimed on waivers by Edmonton during the 2018-19 season and played in 11 games with the Oilers in 2019-20, scoring one goal.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement following Cave’s death, writing that the player’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game.”

Playing career – Colby Cave

Cave was born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, and grew up in the town of Battleford, Saskatchewan. He first played locally with the Battlefords Stars in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League from 2009 to 2011. He was drafted to the primary, junior level with the 13th selection in the 2009 WHL Bantam Draft in 2009 by the Kootenay Ice.[1] Cave’s rights were later traded by Kootenay to the Swift Current Broncos on January 9, 2011.

In his third full season with the Broncos, Cave was named team captain.[3] He continued his development by elevating his offensive game to almost a point-per-game pace, finishing with 70 points in 72 games. Eligible for the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Cave was listed 157th overall by ISS Hockey; however, he got passed over. After his final junior season, placing second on the club in points with 75 in 72 games, Cave was signed as an undrafted free agent to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Boston Bruins on April 4, 2015.

