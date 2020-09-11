British Actress Dame Diana Rigg is dead at 82

British actress Diana Rigg is dead at 82. Her screen and stage career spanned more than 60 years. Diana Rigg gained fame as a secret agent in the 1960s TV series The Avengers, and more recently, Rigg appeared in the Game of Thrones and received multiple Emmy nominations. She was in the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady on Broadway and got nominated for a Tony in March. The British actress had got diagnosed with cancer. Dame Diana Rigg dead at 82.

British Actress Dame Diana Rigg is dead at 82 - Dame Enid Diana Elizabeth Rigg DBE 20 July 1938 – 10 September 2020

