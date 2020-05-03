Actor Sam Lloyd Jr. was an American actor, singer, and musician. He was best known for his portrayal of lawyer Ted Buckland on the comedy-drama series Scrubs and the sitcom Cougar Town

His wife Vanessa announced to the media that Sam Lloyd died as a result of cancer complications. He died on April 30, 2020, in Los Angeles.

(Wikimedia): Lloyd was born in Weston, Vermont, on November 12, 1963. He was the nephew of Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd, and his father, Sam Lloyd, was also an actor. Sam Lloyd Jr. was one of five siblings, including Laurel, Robin, Sandra, and Jackson.

He attended Syracuse University in the 1980s, where he starred in friend Paul Perry’s student film Fan Mail. Many described Lloyd as a “clever, fun, kind of homage to silent films.”

In January 2019, Lloyd got diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and cancer, which eventually spread to his lungs, jaw, liver, and spine. He received the diagnosis just weeks after his wife, Vanessa, gave birth to their first child. Before his death, a GoFundMe campaign got started to provide financial support to Lloyd, his wife Vanessa, and their then-one-month-old son Weston.

Since his death, numerous co-stars have paid tribute to Sam Lloyd, including Scrubs lead Zach Braff, who wrote on Twitter, “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with, she wrote. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Throughout his three-decade career in television and film, Lloyd also held roles on shows like “Desperate Housewives,” “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family,” “The West Wing,” “Cougar Town,” “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Shameless,” as well as films “Flubber” and “Galaxy Quest.”

Later Actor Sam Lloyd Career

The late actor Sam Lloyd best remembered for his portrayal of lawyer Ted Buckland on the comedy-drama series Scrubs and the sitcom Cougar Town. He and his uncle, both guests, starred on Malcolm in the Middle, Lloyd as a housing lawyer and his uncle as Hal’s father. The two also guested on The West Wing, Lloyd requesting the White House to release information about UFOs and his uncle as a constitutional law expert. He also appeared in Desperate Housewives as Albert Goldfine.

Aside from acting, Lloyd was an accomplished singer with the a cappella group The Blanks, who made many appearances on Scrubs under the name The Worthless Peons (also known as Ted’s Band). He also played the bass guitar in a Beatles tribute group called the Butties; although right-handed, he learned to play bass left-handed like Beatles bassist Paul McCartney to maintain authenticity.

